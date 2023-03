March 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

On the eve of World Sparrow Day (March 20), Kerala Youth Promotion Council will distribute 5,000 earthen bowls across the State to offer drinking water to birds during summer.

“Most of the bowls will be installed at public places as part of our ‘Thannerkudam project. The project is being implemented to reduce the number of birds dying due to lack of drinking water,” said council chairman Sumanjith Misha. Aluva resident and writer Sreeman Narayanan is the sponsor of the project.