DRI seizes gold worth ₹1.62 crore from three passengers at Kannur airport

June 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold worth ₹1.62 crore from three passengers who arrived at the Kannur International airport on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a senior DRI officer, gold worth ₹59.68 lakh was seized from Kunhi Parambath Faisal of Kozhikode, who arrived by a flight from Sharjah, on Monday. Also, gold worth ₹60.11 lakh was seized from Unais Muhasi, also a resident of Kozhikode, and gold worth ₹42.72 lakh was seized from Abdul Aziz Puthur Razak of Kasaragod. Both arrived by a flight from Dubai on Tuesday.

The three passengers had concealed the gold in their person.

The case has been handed over to the Air Customs for further investigation.