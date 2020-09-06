DRI officers injured in gold mafia attack at Karipur

MALAPPURAM

06 September 2020 15:41 IST

One person was arrested while another managed to flee.

Two officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were injured in a purported attack by a gang involved in gold smuggling at Karipur on Sunday.

The gang dashed their car against the DRI officers who tried to intercept the team. The officers had reached Karipur following a tip-off about the smuggling.

The car hit the officers and the motorcycle they were travelling in and lost control before ramming against a tree. One of the two youngsters in the car was nabbed while the other escaped. About four kilograms of smuggled gold was seized from the car.

The incident happened on the Airport Road near the State Haj House. DRI and police officers said they had launched a hunt for the man who fled from the scene.