Dress bank opened at Alappuzha General Hospital

A dress bank has been opened at General Hospital, Alappuzha to provide new and clean clothes to poor patients and those arriving at the hospital following accidents and emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was inaugurated by Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma recently.

Officials said that hospital employees and bystanders had donated clothes to the bank. Besides accepting new clothes, the dress bank will also receive clean used clothes. The public has been urged to donate shirts, dhotis, and nighties.

District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese, Alappuzha municipal standing committee chairperson A.S. Kavitha, General Hospital superintendent R. Sandhya and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.