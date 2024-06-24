GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dress bank opened at Alappuzha General Hospital

Published - June 24, 2024 07:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A dress bank has been opened at General Hospital, Alappuzha to provide new and clean clothes to poor patients and those arriving at the hospital following accidents and emergencies.

It was inaugurated by Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma recently.

Officials said that hospital employees and bystanders had donated clothes to the bank. Besides accepting new clothes, the dress bank will also receive clean used clothes. The public has been urged to donate shirts, dhotis, and nighties.

District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese, Alappuzha municipal standing committee chairperson A.S. Kavitha, General Hospital superintendent R. Sandhya and others attended the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.