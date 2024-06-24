Dress bank opened at Alappuzha General Hospital

A dress bank has been opened at General Hospital, Alappuzha to provide new and clean clothes to poor patients and those arriving at the hospital following accidents and emergencies.

It was inaugurated by Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma recently.

Officials said that hospital employees and bystanders had donated clothes to the bank. Besides accepting new clothes, the dress bank will also receive clean used clothes. The public has been urged to donate shirts, dhotis, and nighties.

District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese, Alappuzha municipal standing committee chairperson A.S. Kavitha, General Hospital superintendent R. Sandhya and others attended the function.