Dredging of mudbanks begins

The Major Irrigation wing of the Water Resources Department has started dredging of the mudbanks in the race course of the annual snakeboat regatta (Uthrittathi Valamkali) in the Pampa at Aranmula amid protests from various environmental organisations in the region.

The dredger, owned by the Water Resources Department, was brought to Aranmula from the Neyyar dam a week ago.

Executive Engineer Alexander George told The Hindu that the department has directly undertaken the mudbank removal work on a war footing in view of the forthcoming snakeboat regatta and the ongoing season of Vallasadya at the Sree Parthasarathy temple.

He said the department has launched the project following repeated requests by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, organisers of the snakeboat regatta and the Vallasadya.

The project involves excavation of the mudbanks posing threat to the free movement of the majestic palliyodams (snakebaots) along the 1.75-km stretch of the Pampa riverbed in Aranmula.

Mr. George said the riverbed would be deepened by 50 cm and dredging of the mudbanks would be done to a depth of 1.5 metres.

He said the proposal was to dredge the mudbanks from the Pampa riverbed along the 1.5-km stretch at Kattoor from where the Thiruvonathoni procession begins on the eve of Thiruonam day and along 1.75 km at Aranmula.

Though the estimated cost was ₹5.5 crore, the department has revised the estimate to ₹1.21 crore by directly undertaking the project work, using its own dredger and other earth-moving machinery, Mr. Varghese said.

Mr. Varghese said the mud removed from the riverbed would be utilised for filling Mandalakkuzhy, a large pit near the Parthasarathy temple, for setting up the proposed bus terminal there.

He said the department has also pressed into service two earth movers for scooping the mud accumulated close to the riverbank near the temple ghats and in the vicinity of Sathrakkdavu, finishing point of the snakeboat race.

Greens decry dredging

Meanwhile, various environmental organisations and experts have strongly opposed dredging of the already degraded Pampa riverbed.

Talking to The Hindu, N.K.Sukumaran Nair, Pampa Parirakshana Samiti general secretary; V.N.Gopinatha Pillai, Kerala River Protection Council vice-president; and a few experts attached to the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, and the National Centre for Earth Science Studies who have conducted studies in the Pampa have warned of disastrous impacts on the riverine system due to lowering of the already depleted Pampa riverbed.

The removal of particles like mud, clay, sand, etc, from the riverbed would lead to an ‘angry river effect’ during the floods, they cautioned.