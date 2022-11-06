Dredging in Korappuzha to begin on November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

After a wait of almost two decades, the proposal to carry out dredging work in Kozhikode’s Korappuzha river has won the approval of the government.

Minister for Water Resources Roshi Augustine will inaugurate the dredging works in the river on November 11.

The pending dredging work had resulted in large-scale deposit of silt and other sediments in the Korappuzha estuary. Fishermen were struggling to manage the situation as it had affected the movement of their boats. In addition, the water flow was reducing day by day.

“For many years, it was also a reason for flooding in areas close to the river. Though there were attempts to carry out dredging as a quick solution, it was failing to happen with the shortage of funds,” said a local body representative. He pointed out that the removal of excess sediments would equally help in the conservation of fisheries resources.

18 months

According to officials, the dredging work would cover the area between the estuary and Korappuzha railway bridge. It would take at least 18 months to complete the target by removing 1.79 lakh cubic metres of soil. The first phase could be completed in one-and-a-half months, they said.

Popular waterway

The functionaries of the Korappuzha Samrakshana Samiti said the river was part of a popular waterway to Parassinikadavu in Kannur district several decades ago. However, the poor attention given to its restoration reduced its importance, they said.

The Samiti leaders also pointed out that the stagnated water flow and excess dumping of non-degradable waste badly hit the river, and they called for intensifying various eco-restoration initiatives. Studies had also found that the water quality and oxygen levels were deteriorating, they said.