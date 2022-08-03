Dream Theater Carnival 2022 to be organised in Kannur

August 03, 2022 18:27 IST

To be held at Koothuparamba Higher Secondary School at Thalassery

With an aim to revive drama, stage play, and theatre, which took a back seat following the pandemic, Theater Kitchen, a theatre-performing group in Thalassery, will be organising a six-day-long mega drama festival called Dream Theater Carnival 2022 at Koothuparamba Higher Secondary School in Kannur from September 4.

Festival director Jino Joseph said that more than 400 artists will perform at the festival where more than 30 plays will be staged in seven venues. The logo of the festival was released by cine actor Mammotty in Kochi recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Various kinds of dramas such as amateur, professional, children’s dramas, street dramas, and digital dramas will be brought together under one roof. Notable plays staged by renowned directors within and outside Kerala will be a part of the fair, Mr. Joseph said

In addition to the carnival, a five-day Natak Kalari is being organised from September 3 to 7. The first 30 people to register will be given an opportunity to participate in the camp.

Mr. Joseph said Bhaskara Pattelarum Thommiyude Jeevithavum, directed by Suveeran; Pennadan, starring Santhosh Keezhattoor; Chakarapandal, with actor Appunni Shashi; Shuddhamaddalam from Amalraj and Rajesh Sharma; Kizhavanum Kaadlum, directed by Sasidharan, and other well-known plays that received acclaims within and outside the State would be staged during the carnival.

Delegate passes for the fair will be distributed from August 7. Many celebrities from the theatre and film industry will be guests at the carnival, Mr. Joseph said.