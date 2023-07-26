Dream on airstrip rekindled in Wayanad

July 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

It’s a decade-old dream of the public that has been rekindled following a visit of an expert team to construct an airstrip in the district.

The idea to build an airstrip in the district to tap its tourist potential had been first mooted by the district administration around a decade ago.

A team of officials led by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar visited the Elston tea estate here to set up the proposed airstrip in the district, on Wednesday. The team comprising Kannur International Airport Managing Director Dinesh Kumar and airport technical expert Mohan Chandran visited the site to identify whether it was suitable for the purpose or not.

The visit was made on the direction of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

It is expected that the proposed project would also be helpful for a leap in the overall development of the district.

Mr. Riyas would convene a meeting of officials and people’s representatives to discuss the execution of the project soon, sources said.

The Wayanad district administration had identified three sites for the purpose in 2013, and finally, it suggested setting up the airstrip on a paddy field at Cheekkalloor near Panamarm in the district. However, the project was shelved owing to public protest.

