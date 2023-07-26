HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dream on airstrip rekindled in Wayanad

The idea to build an airstrip to tap the district’s tourist potential had been first mooted around a decade ago

July 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
A team of officials led by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar visiting the Elston tea estate at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Wednesday to identify land to set up the proposed airstrip. 

A team of officials led by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar visiting the Elston tea estate at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Wednesday to identify land to set up the proposed airstrip.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It’s a decade-old dream of the public that has been rekindled following a visit of an expert team to construct an airstrip in the district.

The idea to build an airstrip in the district to tap its tourist potential had been first mooted by the district administration around a decade ago.

A team of officials led by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar visited the Elston tea estate here to set up the proposed airstrip in the district, on Wednesday. The team comprising Kannur International Airport Managing Director Dinesh Kumar and airport technical expert Mohan Chandran visited the site to identify whether it was suitable for the purpose or not.

The visit was made on the direction of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

It is expected that the proposed project would also be helpful for a leap in the overall development of the district.

Mr. Riyas would convene a meeting of officials and people’s representatives to discuss the execution of the project soon, sources said.

The Wayanad district administration had identified three sites for the purpose in 2013, and finally, it suggested setting up the airstrip on a paddy field at Cheekkalloor near Panamarm in the district. However, the project was shelved owing to public protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.