Dream Kerala banks on novel ideas

The Dream Kerala project, envisaged to rehabilitate expatriates, will have ingredients such as crowdsourcing of ideas, mentorship by young IAS officers, and guidance of professionals well-versed with the international job market.
The public can come up with creative proposals and out-of-the-box ideas on the future of Kerala and to suggest amendments to the policies of the government on social media.
The 100-day project, which will be executed under the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NoRKA), will be completed by November 15. The government took the initiative after it was found that 52% of the NoRKs who had returned in the wake of the pandemic had lost jobs.
Meeting on Monday
The steering committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and comprising Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, Ministers, and officials will meet on Monday to chalk out the way forward, sources said.
The government has notified the project approved by the Cabinet and has constituted an eight-member expert committee headed by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board CEO K.M. Abraham and a technical committee headed by IAS officer Dinesh Arora and NoRKA Roots CEO K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri as the convener. The notification issued by Principal Secretary, NoRKA, K. Elangovan says a separate notification will be issued on sourcing the funds.
Virtual meeting
The public can take part in the Dream Kerala campaign ideathon that will be held from July 15 to 30 and sectorial hackathon from August 1 to 10. The selected proposals will be presented at a virtual meeting on August 14.
