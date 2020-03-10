Drastic fall in flyers in State airports

The four international airports in the State are witnessing drastic fall in international flyers in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The volume of daily export of fruits and vegetables to West Asia through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode airports had dropped from 140 tonnes to 70 tonnes causing a dent in foreign exchange earnings.

Cochin international airport, that handles the highest number of international flights in the State, is the worst-hit as the drop in flyers is in the range of 30-35%. As many as 21 flights operate weekly in the Kochi-Kuwait sector. The load in domestic flights operated from Kochi is above 90% and intact even on Tuesday, an official of the CIAL said.

At the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, the dip in international flyers is 17%, while it is 15% in Calicut international airport. Kannur international airport, which does not have international flights of any foreign carrier, has a drop of 20% in international flyers.

Due to the drop in flyers, some of the airlines have switched from wide bodied to narrow-bodied aircraft. Malindo Air, that operates from Malaysia, and Scoot, that operates from Singapore, have reduced the frequency to make the flight operations feasible, Director of Thiruvananthapuram airport C.V. Ravindran said.

“There is a drop in volume of the export of perishables from the State. We have been taking care to maintain quality and hygiene at all levels. So far, there is no restriction on the export cargo due to outbreak of COVID-19. As the flights have been restricted to Kuwait, we are resorting to transshipment cargo to sent perishables from other ports in West Asia,” Secretary, Agricultural Products and Processed Food Exporters Association (APPEXA) Dil Koshy said.