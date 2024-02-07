Dramatic scenes in Poopara town as Revenue department evicts 89 structures

February 07, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Poopara town in Idukki witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday after Revenue department officials reached there to evict 89 encroachments on the banks of the Panniyar river.

According to the officials, the Kerala High Court on January 17 ordered the eviction of the encroachments on the banks of the Panniyar river, near Poopara, within six weeks.

Based on the court order, the revenue team led by Idukki Subcollector Arun S. Nair, Udumbanchola tahsildar A.V. Jose, and Udumbanchola Land Records (LR) tahsildar Seema Joseph completed the eviction process on Wednesday.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George issued prohibitory orders in the 4, 11, and 13 wards of the Poopara town in Santhanpara grama panchayat, to complete the eviction process.

The town witnessed dramatic scenes after the Revenue department officials started the eviction drive at 10 a.m. The traders demanded that the process be postponed for seven days. However, the officials did not pay heed and continued the process.

Seven arrested

A group of traders tried to prevent the drive and took out protest marches. The police arrested seven protesters and shifted them to the Santhanpara police station.

The Subcollector told The Hindu that the Revenue department evicted 89 structures which were under the possession of 56 people. “The encroachments included 46 shops, two churches, one chapel (Kurishupalli), one temple, and 39 houses. Those who lived in the houses were not evited, but notices were served. The churches and temple can be used for worship based on the decision of the government,” said the official.

“The Revenue department had issued notices to the encroachers last December. The eviction was conducted after completing all legal steps. An action taken report will be submitted to the High Court soon,” said Mr. Nair.

To approach SC

However, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) Poopara unit president Joy Joseph alleged that the court had allowed six weeks to complete the process. “But the Revenue department officials evicted the merchants within three weeks. We will approach the Supreme Court against the eviction drive,” he said.

Joint Action Council president Babu Varghese said the shops were the only income source for the merchants in the area. “The merchants have already approached the High Court. But before the plea was considered, the revenue officials forcibly evicted the traders from their shops and sealed them. We demand that the government rehabilitate the evicted merchants,” said Mr. Varghese.

