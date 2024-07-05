Drama continues in Thodupuzha municipality, chairman refuses to quit post

Drama continues in the Thodupuzha municipality in Idukki after municipal chairman Saneesh George, who has been arraigned as second accused in a bribery case, refused to quit despite a directive from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to mediapersons at Thodupuzha on Thursday, Mr. George said he was not ready to quit the post. “I am innocent and there is no need for me to quit the post. If I quit the post, it will be an approval for the alleged charges against me,” he said.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested an assistant engineer of the municipality while accepting ₹1 lakh as bribe for issuing a permit. Investigation revealed that Mr. George allegedly directed the public to bribe municipal officials, leading to his inclusion as the second accused in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party leadership asked him to quit the post. However, Mr. George approached the High Court, which prevented his arrest for 15 days.

However, CPI(M) Thodupuzha area secretary Muhammed Faial said the party would not support Mr. George’s decision. “The party has repeatedly demanded Mr. George’s resignation. CPI(M) councillors will sit as a separate block in the municipality and hold protests against the chairman,” said Mr. Faisal.

However, Thodupuzha block Congress committee acting president Shibili Sahib said the CPI(M) supported the chairman. “The party leadership is playing a drama to save their municipal rule. The CPI(M) has not yet announced a no-confidence motion in the council and it shows that it is protecting the interests of the municipal chairman,“ Mr. Sahib said.

In the 34-member Thodupuzha municipality, LDF won 13 seats, UDF 12, and BJP 8 seats in the local body election in 2020. Mr. George had won as a rebel Congress candidate. The LDF came to power in the municipality by awarding the chairmanship to Mr. George.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.