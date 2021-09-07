Draft voters’ lists of 32 local body wards out

Lists are available for scrutiny

The draft revised electoral rolls of 32 local body wards in 12 districts have been published ahead of the by-elections, the State Election Commission has said.

The lists are available for scrutiny at the respective local body offices, and on www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

Complaints will be accepted till September 20.

The voters’ lists in the following wards have been revised: Aroor ward of the Alappuzha district panchayat, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad district panchayat, Nanmanda ward in Kozhikode district panchayat, Edacode in Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat, Pothencode in Pothencode block panchayat, Azheecode in Mathilakam block panchayat, and Chungamannam in Kuzhalmannam block panchayat.

The lists in 20 grama panchayat wards and the following urban wards have been revised: Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Gandhi Nagar in Kochi; and one municipality ward each in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod.