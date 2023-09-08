Draft voters’ list for local bodies has 2.76 crore voters

September 08, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The draft voters’ list for local bodies published by the State Election Commission on Friday has 2,76,70,536 voters including 1,44,91,779 women, 1,31,78,517 men and 240 third gender voters. Malappuram has the highest number of voters; 33,56,438. Wayanad has the lowest; 6,25,722. The draft voters lists pertain to 941 grama panchayats, 87 municipalities, and six corporations. Members of the public can apply online till September 23 for adding their names to the rolls. Those who have attained 18 years of age on January 1, 2023, or before are eligible to apply. For registration, visit sec.kerala.gov.in.