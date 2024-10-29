Draft voters’ list for Kerala has over 2.59 crore voters

The draft electorate published by the Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) on Tuesday has 2,59,57,734 voters, including 1,34,21,132 female voters, 1,25,36,261 male voters and 341 third gender voters.

The draft voters’ list, published as part of the 2025 Special Summary Revision, does not cover the assembly constituencies in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency limits and the Chelakkara and Palakkad assembly constituencies that are up for byelections in November.

The draft list has 2,58,70,546 general electors and 87,188 overseas electors.

The draft list has been prepared with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

The final list, which will cover the excluded constituencies as well, will be published on January 6, 2025.

The district-wise break-up is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (28,39,624), Kollam (21,41,063), Pathanamthitta (10,54,345), Alappuzha (17,57,744), Kottayam (16,05,213), Idukki (8,93,511), Ernakulam (26,42,299), Thrissur (24,66,361), Palakkad (21,29,862), Malappuram (27,59,465), Wayanad (not covered) Kozhikode (24,73,157), Kannur (21,18,309) and Kasaragod (10,76,781).

Altogether, nine assembly constituencies have been excluded from the current revision on account of the forthcoming byelections to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies. They are, Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and Eranad, Nilambur and Wandur in Malappuram district. All seven assembly constituencies are in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency limits. The Palakkad assembly constituency in Palakkad district and Chelakkara assembly constituency in Thrissur also have been exlcuded. Electoral roll with October 1, 2024, as the qualifying date will be used for the upcoming byelections in these places.

The draft list has 6,86,698 voters in the 80-plus age bracket and 2,61,372 voters in the 18-19 age group. Majority of the 341 third gender electors fall in the 20-29 (114) and the 30-39 (107) age groups.

The draft electoral rolls can be accessed on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) (www.ceo.kerala.gov.in). They will also be available for scrutiny in taluk, village offices, and with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Chief Electoral Officer Pranabjyoti Nath said objections and claims pertaining to the draft list can be submitted till November 28.

Applications can be submitted till then for adding names to the list, correcting mistakes and removing the names of dead or shifted voters from the list. Applications can be submitted through the website voters.eci.gov.in or using the Voter Helpline App.

Those who have completed 17 years of age can apply in advance to get their name added to the voter list. Their names will be added to the list once they attain the age of 18 as per the four qualifying dates (January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1) after verification.

