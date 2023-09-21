HamberMenu
Draft school curriculum framework to be released today

September 21, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The draft Kerala School Curriculum Framework will be released by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Thursday. The frameworks for preprimary curriculum, teacher education, and elderly education will be released on October 9. The final frameworks will be published after detailed discussions. The school curriculum is undergoing comprehensive revision after a period of 15 years. Reports of detailed public discussions on the curriculum revision and those held with students will also be released on the occasion.

