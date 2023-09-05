Draft policy on AVGC-XR to be presented to Kerala govt. on September 8

September 05, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The draft State policy on AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality) will be presented to the government on September 8.

The draft includes the views of stakeholders in the sector. It is being jointly compiled by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with inputs from the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

The policy would be submitted to Chief Secretary V. Venu initially, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N. Karun said here on Tuesday. It would be discussed at various levels before the draft is finalised with the approval of the Chief Minister, he added. The intent of the policy is to develop Kerala as a leading global AVGC-XR hub in terms of export revenues, projects acquired, and employment generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Karun said the State-based VFX studios had gained global recognition for their quality of work and reduced operational cost.

Ashish Kulkarni, chair of FICCI’s AVGC-XR forum, said the country required over 20 lakh workers in the AVGC-XR sector in the next 10 years from the current headcount of around 2.5 lakh. “Kerala, which houses around 138 studios in the sector, has the potential to cash in on the growing opportunities with its immense talent pool. The State policy will encourage local talent pool, who are heading various studios and working at leading firms outside, to come back and develop content at various levels,” he added.

A meet on AVGC-XR will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on October 30 and 31 to facilitate meaningful discussions among key players in the industry, officials and policy makers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT