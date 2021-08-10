Draft of new curriculum framework by Jan.

‘It will be revised in tune with modern scientific and social consciousness’

The draft of the new curriculum framework will be prepared before January next, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Responding to the discussion on demand for grants for education, the Minister said the curriculum would be revised in tune with modern scientific and social consciousness. On the basis of the curriculum framework, a committee would be set up and new textbooks prepared.

Topics such as dowry, Constitution, secularism, sports, agriculture, labour, gender equality and awareness, climate change, waste management, water and energy conservation, and local economy would be included in the new curriculum. The last revision was held in 2013, the Minister said.

New admissions

More than 2.51 lakh new students had taken admission to State schools this academic year. As many as 27,953 students had taken admission to Class I alone this year. As per the Sampoorna school management system, there was an increase of 1.32 lakh students from that last year.

The fall in the number of students in the unaided sector by 2,02,676 led to an increase in State school student strength. This was owing to the first Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s efforts and the trust reposed by the public in them, he said.

Plus One

The Minister said applications for Plus One admissions could be submitted from August 16. A model examination would be held for the current Plus One students ahead of their annual examinations, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Five new projects

Five new projects were being implemented in connection with digital education, he said. The G Suite for Education platform for facilitating online education this year was being piloted in 412 schools at present. It would be introduced for all students in phases.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) would arrange a free-and-open-source-based platform this year itself for digital education. Steps would be taken to launch the second channel of KITE Victers this month to provide more digital classes to students.

Digital equipment would be ensured for nearly 4.72 lakh students as part of the Vidyakiranam project.

E Cube English language lab software that is free and intended to make English learning enjoyable would be installed by KITE in laptops deployed in schools this year, the Minister said.

Steps would be taken to make courses for vocational higher secondary students as part of the National Skills Qualifications Framework available on free software this year. Trainings in this connection would be held online.