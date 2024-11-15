ADVERTISEMENT

Draft notification on ward delimitation in grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations to be published on November 18

Published - November 15, 2024 05:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Delimitation Commission will publish the draft notification on the delimitation of wards in grama panchayats, municipalities and city Corporations on November 18.

This constitutes the first phase of the local body ward delimitation exercise, covering 17,337 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 3,241 wards in 87 municipalities and 421 wards in six Corporations.

The commission will accept complaints and objections on the draft till December 3.

The Delimitation Commission headed by State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said it had examined the draft proposals for the ward delimitation submitted by the District Collectors. Complaints and objections could be submitted to the Delimitation Commission office or the District Collectorates in person or via registered post.

Block panchayats and district panchayats would be taken up, respectively, in Phases II and III of the delimitation. Boundaries of all local body wards in the State will be redrawn based on the 2011 Census figures and government notifications revising the number of wards in the three-tier panchayats, municipalities and Corporations.

