Draft National Electricity Plan stresses Kerala’s small hydro potential

Kerala, which has an estimated small hydro potential of 647.15 MW, comes nine on the list that is topped by Himachal Pradesh

The draft National Electricity Plan (Generation - Volume-1) published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has listed Kerala among the States with the potential for developing small hydropower.

Kerala has an estimated small hydro potential of 647.15 MW, the report said, citing Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) data. Projects with installed capacities of up to 25 MW fall within the definition of ‘small hydroelectric projects’ (SHEP).

At the national level, the estimated small hydro potential is 21,135.37 MW from 7,135 power generation sites, the draft plan, published in September, noted. Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir account for nearly half of it. Other 'potential States' are Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

“Focussed attention is given to these States through close interaction, monitoring of projects and reviewing policy environments to attract private sector investments,’‘ the draft plan noted.

Kerala’s struggle

Among the States, Kerala stands ninth in terms of potential with Himachal Pradesh topping the list with a potential of 3,460.34 MW. The draft plan assumes significance for Kerala which has been struggling to meet small hydro targets, despite floating a policy for the sector in 2012. Difficulties in obtaining land-related clearances, especially those related to forestlands, have proven a major hurdle, resulting in several projects being abandoned. The State's combined small hydro installed capacity, including those of independent power producers, stand below 300 MW.

Overhauling policy

Given this situation, Kerala is in the process of overhauling the 2012 policy with the aim of simplifying procedures and drawing private investment. The exercise, kicked off earlier this year, is underway, R. Harikumar, director of Energy Management Centre (EMC), the Power department agency tasked with the revision, said.

Once the revised policy is ready, the State government hopes to see an increase in the involvement of local bodies and public sector institutions in the small hydro sector.