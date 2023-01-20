Draft Kerala Small Hydro Policy 2022 published, eyes doubling capacity in 8 years

January 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The draft Kerala Small Hydro Policy 2022, published on Friday, envisions an increase in small hydro power capacity from the present 260 MW to 500 MW within eight years by creating a favourable environment for project development.

The draft, prepared by the Power department agency Energy Management Centre (EMC) by revising the 2012 State policy, places greater importance on the role of local self-governments, the cooperative sector and public sector institutions in building small hydro capacity. The EMC has published the draft on its website and invited feedbacks on it.

The policy seeks to double the installed capacity through ‘‘participation of independent power producers (IPP), captive power producers (CPP), local self-governments, cooperative sector, public sector undertakings and merchant power producers (MPP).’‘

It urges the government to allocate projects to local bodies without competitive bidding on the basis of recommendations made by the Small Hydro Power Cell (SHP Cell) at EMC on a case-to-case basis.

For attracting investors, the Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT) period for projects has been enhanced from 30 years to 35 years.

The policy will be applicable to projects with an installed capacity up to 25 MW, which fall within the definition of small hydro.

The EMC was tasked with revising the 2012 policy as Kerala had made little headway in small hydro development in the past decade. Installed capacity remained stagnant at 260 MW, despite a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) estimate which pegged the State’s potential at 650 MW. Difficulty in obtaining land-related clearances, environment and funding bottlenecks and challenges in tariff fixing were identified as major hurdles, prompting the State government to revisit the earlier document.

A major thrust of the 2022 version is on simplifying the procedures. In order to make things easier for investors, the SHP Cell will be strengthened to act as a single-window clearance system for SHP development. It will identify projects for development by local bodies, IPPs and CPPs and obtain government nod, draft the guidelines and prepare the DPR, if required, with the help of external agencies.

Projects not reserved for development by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) or agencies authorised by the government will be assigned to private developers as independent power projects through a competitive bidding route on BOOT mode.