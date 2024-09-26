GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft guidelines finalised for timely disbursal of guest lecturers’ salaries in govt, aided colleges

Minister says Directorate of Collegiate Education will soon release a Standard Operating Procedure to streamline mechanism

Published - September 26, 2024 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has announced the preparation of draft guidelines to ensure that guest teachers in government and aided colleges in Kerala receive monthly salaries in a timely manner, similar to the permanent employees.

The Minister who convened a high-level meeting aimed at facilitating timely salary disbursal to guest lecturers here on Thursday said the Directorate of Collegiate Education would soon release a Standard Operating Procedure to streamline the mechanism.

One-time registration

Under the revised guidelines, the teachers’ certificate verification, currently done every year, will no longer be required. Instead, candidates will be required to complete a one-time registration process. Once verified and approved by the Directorate of Collegiate Education or Deputy Director (DD) offices, the teachers will receive separate registrations that will enable them to work in any colleges under the respective DD office’s jurisdiction. The DD offices will only need to verify that the appointments comply with existing rules.

Dr. Bindu also emphasised the responsibilities of Principals, who are tasked with submitting appointment proposals to the Sub-Directorate of College Education within one month of appointing guest teachers. This would ensure that salary approvals were processed promptly, she pointed out.

Academic activities

The new guidelines will allow guest teachers to receive payment for participation in academic activities such as field visits, examinations, and evaluations. They will also be granted paid ‘on duty’ leave to attend seminars and conferences.

It was also decided that adalats will be held in all DD offices in October to address any concerns regarding guest teachers’ salaries.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.