Draft guidelines finalised for timely disbursal of guest lecturers’ salaries in govt, aided colleges

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has announced the preparation of draft guidelines to ensure that guest teachers in government and aided colleges in Kerala receive monthly salaries in a timely manner, similar to the permanent employees.

The Minister who convened a high-level meeting aimed at facilitating timely salary disbursal to guest lecturers here on Thursday said the Directorate of Collegiate Education would soon release a Standard Operating Procedure to streamline the mechanism.

One-time registration

Under the revised guidelines, the teachers’ certificate verification, currently done every year, will no longer be required. Instead, candidates will be required to complete a one-time registration process. Once verified and approved by the Directorate of Collegiate Education or Deputy Director (DD) offices, the teachers will receive separate registrations that will enable them to work in any colleges under the respective DD office’s jurisdiction. The DD offices will only need to verify that the appointments comply with existing rules.

Dr. Bindu also emphasised the responsibilities of Principals, who are tasked with submitting appointment proposals to the Sub-Directorate of College Education within one month of appointing guest teachers. This would ensure that salary approvals were processed promptly, she pointed out.

Academic activities

The new guidelines will allow guest teachers to receive payment for participation in academic activities such as field visits, examinations, and evaluations. They will also be granted paid ‘on duty’ leave to attend seminars and conferences.

It was also decided that adalats will be held in all DD offices in October to address any concerns regarding guest teachers’ salaries.