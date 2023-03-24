Draft ESA notification: Power Ministry seeks exemptions for hydel projects and pumped storage projects

March 24, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Union Power Ministry is seeking certain modifications in the draft notification on ecologically sensitive areas (ESA) in the Western Ghats so that plans for hydroelectric power projects and pumped storage projects (PSP) are not hit by the conditions.

As per the modifications suggested to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Power Ministry wants exemption for hydroelectric projects with installed capacities above 25 MW and PSPs from the ban on ‘‘all red category industries specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),’‘ as mentioned in clause 3(1)(c) of the draft notification.

According to the Power Ministry, the March 2016 notification of the CPCB lists power generation plants except wind, solar and small hydro (below 25 MW) units as red category industry. The Ministry noted that hydroelectric projects are a source of green energy and the bigger ones with installed capacities above 25 MW too should be permitted. In the case of PSPs, their impact on the environment is lesser compared to conventional hydel projects and most PSPs are planned at a distance from rivers and streams. The Ministry wants the clause to be read as ‘‘red category industries except all HE projects including PSPs.’‘

ADVERTISEMENT

The MOEF&CC had reissued the draft notification in July 2022.

The Power Ministry is particular that the ban on mining, quarrying and sand mining in ESA does not affect hydel projects. Incidental mining and quarrying in the early stages of hydel projects and PSPs should be exempted as they involve construction of water conductor systems and underground power houses, according to the Ministry.

Transmission lines

Further, the Ministry wants the scope of clause permitting ‘‘new hydropower projects’‘ to include PSPs also. Modifications aside, it also wants a new clause to be added in the notification permitting the construction transmission lines associated with the hydroelectric projects and PSPs.

The Ministry had examined the impact of the draft notification on thermal, hydro and PSPs in the Western Ghats region. Power sector sources said the Ministry finalised the modifications after consultations with States in the region including Kerala. The State-run Kerala State Electricity Board, for instance, has proposed a bevy of big hydel projects including the 800 MW Idukki Golden Jubilee Power House Project, the 300 MW Moozhiyar Phase-II, the 240 MW Letchmi, and 210 MW Pooyamkutty project.