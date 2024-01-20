Draft electricity supply code proposes norms for e-vehicle charging outlets, nano household enterprises

January 20, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Norms for installing e-vehicle charging infrastructure and power supply terms for nano household enterprises are likely be incorporated in the electricity supply code.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has proposed changes to the code through the draft Kerala Electricity Supply (Fifth Amendment) Code, 2024. The commission has invited stakeholder comments on the draft which will be finalised after a public hearing.

Given the push for e-mobility initiatives in Kerala, the draft lists the procedure to be followed by existing and new multi-storey buildings and domestic consumers for installing the charging infrastructure.

Section (90A) of the draft says the capacity of single phase e-vehicle chargers should be limited to 3.3 kW. e-vehicle chargers above 3.3 kW should be connected through a three-phase system. For domestic consumers, an e-vehicle charging outlet with capacity up to 8 kW can be provided from the consumer installation, subject to the condition that the charger capacity does not exceed 80% of the consumer’s connected load.

Further, the draft proposes that e-vehicle charger outlets “shall not be normally operated” between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., the peak consumption hours.

The draft also proposes that nano household enterprises, a State government initiative for promoting household-level entrepreneurship, are billed at domestic tariff. The Industries and Norka departments had requested the commission to permit such units to use electricity at domestic tariff.

