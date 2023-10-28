Draft electoral roll published by Kerala Chief Electoral Officer has little over 2.68 crore voters

October 28, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The integrated draft electoral roll published by the Chief Electoral Officer has 2,68,54,195 in all in the State.

Published on Friday as part of a special summary revision of the rolls for 2024, the draft list has 1,38,57,099 women, 1,29,96,828 men and 268 transgender voters.

The exercise provides opportunity for new voter registrations, removing the names of deceased voters and voters who have shifted and making corrections in the rolls. Claims and objections can be filed till December 9, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said. Applications can be filed online on www.voters.eci.gov.in or via the voters’ helpline app. Youngsters who have turned 17 years of age also can apply in advance for voter registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final list will be published on January 5, 2024.

The draft list has 2,67,66,279 general electors and 87,916 overseas electors. Among the district, Malappuram has the highest number of voters (32,25,175) and the highest number of women voters (16,11,524). Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of transgender electors (57) followed by Kozhikode (45) and Thrissur (42).

The final list published in January this year had 2,67,95,581 names in all.

The draft list can be accessed on www.ceo.kerala.gov.in, the website of the Chief Electoral Officer. It will also be available at taluk and village offices and with the booth level officers.

The Chief Electoral Officer, who is under the overall supervision of the Election Commission of India, is tasked with the preparation and revision of electoral rolls and conduct of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.