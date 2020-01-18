Draft electoral list to be published on Monday

The draft electoral list for elections to local bodies will be published on Monday, State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said on Saturday.

The voters’ lists of 941 grama panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six Corporations are being revised.

Final list

Once the draft is published, complaints and petitions regarding it will be accepted by Electoral Registration Officers till February 14.

The final list will be published on February 28, Mr. Bhaskaran said. Individuals who have turned 18 on or before January 1, 2020 can add their names to the list. Existing voters can also make corrections and changes to the list during this period.

Applications can be submitted online via www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. Form 4 should be used for adding names, form 6 for making corrections, and form 7 for changing polling stations/wards.

The draft list will be available for inspection at village and taluk offices. It will also be published on www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.