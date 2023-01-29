Draft design policy moots people- friendly initiatives to boost tourism

January 29, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala today came out with a draft design policy which stresses on making all tourism destinations in the State women, children and pedestrian- friendly and proposed a set of comprehensive suggestions to give a distinct touch to the State’s physical assets to enhance their utility and aesthetic appeal.

The draft policy, drawn up by the three-day design policy workshop, was presented to Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on the concluding day on Saturday.

Prof Praveen Nahar, Director of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad presented the draft policy to the Minister. Tourism Principal Secretary K.S. Srinivas presided over the function.

The draft document lays down a set of best practices to be followed while designing physical assets such as roads, bridges, streets, street furniture, signages and public spaces, which are crucial in enhancing experience of tourists.

Among the highlights of the draft policy are recommendations for creating special tourism, heritage and ecological zones and setting up a Kerala State Culture Fund.

Other suggestions include considering autorickshaw as a product and drivers as ambassadors of tourism, standardisation of signages and lighting, integrating technology in communication and public spaces, creating design awareness at all levels, special package for traditional art performance spaces, craft design centre and Kerala brand for arts and crafts, mapping of craft communities and centralised data management tool for tourism and public works.

Mr.Riyas said the draft policy would be fine-tuned with feedback from the public and implemented this year. KTIL Managing Director Dr Manoj Kumar K and Former Dean of School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Prof K T Raveendran, were also present at the function.

The workshop was attended by around 200 delegates, including officials and representatives of Kerala Tourism and PWD.