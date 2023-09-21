Draft curriculum framework moots semester system for public examinations in Class X, XI, XII

September 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The semester system should be considered for public examinations in school education, says the draft of the Kerala Curriculum Framework.

Public examinations are currently held in Classes X, XI, XII in the State. Adopting the semester system in public examinations will help reduce the gap between learning and examinations, says the draft framework for curriculum revision.

The draft says a long gap between learning and examinations is not desirable. Focus in public examinations should be on portions studied recently. The assessment of other lessons should be prioritised in continuous evaluation. Instead of one examination, opportunity should be given to appear for more than one examination and the best performance used for evaluation.

The draft calls for continuous evaluation to be an aid for final evaluation as the gap between the two currently is very wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

As students choose between different streams in Class XI, it is important that a public examination be held to ascertain where students stand and what their areas of interest are. The public examinations held now should be tweaked to achieve this objective.

The Class XII public examinations should be amended with time, the draft says, calling for academic discussions on it.

A holistic progress card to document a student’s progress in all areas should be prepared. It should become a document to record a student’s academic development from primary to higher secondary level. A record ‘My students’ should be developed digitally to record the results of continuous evaluation of students.

Students should also be given the freedom and opportunity to assess their teachers so that the latter can rise to student expectations.

The draft moots continuous evaluation in higher secondary to not only assess knowledge but also vocational interests, skills, social values, and attitudes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.