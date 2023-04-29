HamberMenu
Dr. Rajakrishnan selected for M.K. Sanoo Guruprasadam Award

April 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. V. Rajakrishnan

Critic Dr. V. Rajakrishnan has been selected for the M.K. Sanoo Guruprasadam Award for the year 2022.  

The award, instituted by MK Sanoo Foundation for eminent disciples of Sanoo master or disciple-like persons of eminence for overall contribution in their field of eminence, carries a citation in Sanoo master’s handwriting and a cash component of ₹25,000, according to foundation chairman M. Thomas Mathew. Dr. Rajakrishnan has excelled as a film and literary critic and teacher.

The award will be presented by Sanoo master at Chavara Cultural Centre on May 5 at 5 p.m. Vidhu Narayanan, head of Malayalam department at UC College, Aluva, will deliver the keynote address.  

