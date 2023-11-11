Dr. P.O. Nameer gets Dr. Kamaruddin Environmental Award 

November 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

Dr. P.O. Nameer, Dean, College of Climate Change and Environmental Science, College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University, has been selected for the fourth Dr. Kamaruddin Environmental Award. The award has been instituted in the name of Dr. Kamaruddin, eminent environmental activist and former reader of the Botany Department, Kerala University.

Dr. Nameer has been selected for the award considering his contributions in bio-environmental fields for the last three decades. Part of national and international academic bodies, he made remarkable contributions to biodiversity conservation of the Western Ghats.

The award which carries a cash award of ₹25,000 and a citation will be presented at a function organised by Botany Department of the Kerala University in memory of Dr. Kamaruddin at Kariavattom campus on Monday, November 13.

Kole fields in Thrissur and Malappuram districts were included in the list of Ramsar sites with the effort of Dr. Nameer, who is part of the State-level Watershed Monitoring committee. He prepared a bird atlas for the State and a checklist for Indian mammals. He also prepared Carbofoot 2023, a mobile app, to understand the impact of climate change locally. He has been the State-level coordinator of the Asian Waterbird census since 1990. He also has been functioning as state coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network since 2000.