Dr. Lalitha was committed to society and practised compassion: Pillai

Dr. Lalitha was committed to society and practised compassion Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said, while inaugurating the Dr. P.A. Lalitha commemoration programme in Kozhikode on October 5 (Saturday). The late renowned gynecologist Dr. Lalitha was the founder of Malabar Hospital.

The Dr. P.A. Lalitha memorial awards were presented on the occasion to oncologist Dr. V.P. Gangadharan and Dr. M.P. Sreejayan, Superintendent of Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

“Illness is not sorrow, but sorrow is a disease. A doctor should impart hope to patients, as it provides them with inner strength, willpower, solace, and sometimes a second life,” Mr. Pillai said.

Malabar Hospitals Managing Director Dr. Mili Moni, Mayor Beena Philip, and Indian Medical Association (Kozhikode chapter) president Dr. Sankar Mahadevan were present.