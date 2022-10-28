Dr K.M. George memorial lecture today

Nandakumar T 6656
October 28, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual lecture under the auspices of  the Dr. K M George Award Trust will be delivered by former Chief Secretary and former Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University K. Jayakumar here at 5 p.m. on October 29. Mr. Jayakumar will give the lecture on the topic: “Are Literature and Technology Good Neighbours?” at the YMCA P.K. Koruth Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jayakumar will also release Dr. K.M. George’s autobiography As I View Myself, translated by Dr. Jancy James and published by Kendra Sahitya Akademi. Bishop (of Pathanamthitta) Dr. Samuel Mar Iranius will receive the book and deliver the commemorative lecture.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. James, Chairperson of K.M. George Award Trust, will preside over the meeting. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app