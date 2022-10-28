Dr K.M. George memorial lecture today

The annual lecture under the auspices of the Dr. K M George Award Trust will be delivered by former Chief Secretary and former Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University K. Jayakumar here at 5 p.m. on October 29. Mr. Jayakumar will give the lecture on the topic: “Are Literature and Technology Good Neighbours?” at the YMCA P.K. Koruth Hall.
Mr. Jayakumar will also release Dr. K.M. George’s autobiography As I View Myself, translated by Dr. Jancy James and published by Kendra Sahitya Akademi. Bishop (of Pathanamthitta) Dr. Samuel Mar Iranius will receive the book and deliver the commemorative lecture.
Dr. James, Chairperson of K.M. George Award Trust, will preside over the meeting.