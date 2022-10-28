Kerala

Dr K.M. George memorial lecture today

The annual lecture under the auspices of  the Dr. K M George Award Trust will be delivered by former Chief Secretary and former Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University K. Jayakumar here at 5 p.m. on October 29. Mr. Jayakumar will give the lecture on the topic: “Are Literature and Technology Good Neighbours?” at the YMCA P.K. Koruth Hall.

Mr. Jayakumar will also release Dr. K.M. George’s autobiography As I View Myself, translated by Dr. Jancy James and published by Kendra Sahitya Akademi. Bishop (of Pathanamthitta) Dr. Samuel Mar Iranius will receive the book and deliver the commemorative lecture.

Dr. James, Chairperson of K.M. George Award Trust, will preside over the meeting. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 9:06:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/dr-km-george-memorial-lecture-today/article66066657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY