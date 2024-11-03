GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. Hisham endowment award for CSIR-NIIST scholar

Published - November 03, 2024 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sangeetha Mohan

Sangeetha Mohan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sangeetha Mohan, research scholar, Chemical Science and Technology Division, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research -National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has been selected for the Professor Dr. A. Hisham Endowment Award 2024.

The award, instituted by the Kerala Academy of Science (KAS), commemorates the contributions of the late Prof. Abdulkhader Hisham, an internationally reputed phytochemist and an eminent academician from Kerala.

The award will be presented during an international conference on ‘Advancements and Innovations in Phytochemistry, Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods’ to be held at the Mar Athanasius College for Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (MACFAST) on November 11 and 12.

