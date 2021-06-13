Kerala

Dr. C.S. Mohandas passes away

C.S. Mohandas, 90, a physician who made seminal contributions to the treatment of diabetes, died at Ottapalam in the district on Sunday.

Dr. Mohandas was fondly called Rajaji’s doctor as he had treated India’s last Governor General C. Rajagopalachari as an assistant to Sam G.P. Moses at the Madras Government General Hospital.

An alumnus of the Madras Medical College, Dr. Mohandas had served the Tamil Nadu government during much of his service. His experiments on ‘controlling diabetes with yoga and meditation’ had won widespread appreciation.

He retired as professor of general medicine from Stanley Medical College, Chennai. After retirement, he offered free treatment for children and senior citizens alike through his diabetic clinic for many years at Ottapalam. His memoirs have been titled “Chembolly Tharavad”.

Dr. Mohandas is survived by two sons.


Comments
