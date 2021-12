MALAPPURAM

10 December 2021 22:49 IST

Chandrika Keeran, 69, former medical officer of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital and former Kottakkal unit president of the Indian Medical Association, died at Kottakkal on Friday.

She was an active presence in art and cultural activities of Kottakkal. The funeral took place at Kottakkal on Friday afternoon.

