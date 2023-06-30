ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum to be ready in 18 months

June 30, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lays the foundation stone for project jointly promoted by State government and VSSC

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being presented with a model rocket by ISRO chairman S. Somanath during the foundation stone-laying of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum is expected to be ready in 18 months at Kowdiar in the State capital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the project which is jointly promoted by the State government and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Mr. Vijayan said that the knowledge centre and museum, named after the former President and scientist, will be an asset to the State which is striving to become a ‘knowledge society’. “Thiruvananthapuram is where Dr. Kalam spent his initial years with the Indian space programme. As such, the project is a fitting tribute to him,” he said, adding that the construction will be completed on time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the event, S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said the knowledge centre and museum is designed to benefit the younger generation.

The project, planned on 1.3 acres close to the Kowdiar Palace, was originally conceived in 2016, but was delayed on account of the heritage committee objecting to the initial design.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, M.C. Dathan, mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister, and VSSC deputy director Harish C. S., were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US