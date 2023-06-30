HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum to be ready in 18 months

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lays the foundation stone for project jointly promoted by State government and VSSC

June 30, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being presented with a model rocket by ISRO chairman S. Somanath during the foundation stone-laying of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being presented with a model rocket by ISRO chairman S. Somanath during the foundation stone-laying of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum is expected to be ready in 18 months at Kowdiar in the State capital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the project which is jointly promoted by the State government and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Mr. Vijayan said that the knowledge centre and museum, named after the former President and scientist, will be an asset to the State which is striving to become a ‘knowledge society’. “Thiruvananthapuram is where Dr. Kalam spent his initial years with the Indian space programme. As such, the project is a fitting tribute to him,” he said, adding that the construction will be completed on time.

Presiding over the event, S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said the knowledge centre and museum is designed to benefit the younger generation.

The project, planned on 1.3 acres close to the Kowdiar Palace, was originally conceived in 2016, but was delayed on account of the heritage committee objecting to the initial design.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, M.C. Dathan, mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister, and VSSC deputy director Harish C. S., were among those present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.