Dr. Anitha Thampi takes over as Director, HLL

January 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Anitha Thampi

Anitha Thampi has assumed charge as Director, Technical and Operations of HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prior to the new role, Dr. Thampi was vice president, HLL Corporate R&D, and CEO of HLL Management Academy. She has earlier served as CEO of HLL’s subsidiary Goa Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (GAPL).

A graduate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kerala, Dr. Thampi holds an MTech and PhD from IIT Bombay.

She is also a poet, essayist and translator and has received the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2021.

