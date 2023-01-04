HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Anitha Thampi takes over as Director, HLL

January 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Anitha Thampi

Dr. Anitha Thampi

Anitha Thampi has assumed charge as Director, Technical and Operations of HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prior to the new role, Dr. Thampi was vice president, HLL Corporate R&D, and CEO of HLL Management Academy. She has earlier served as CEO of HLL’s subsidiary Goa Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (GAPL).

A graduate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kerala, Dr. Thampi holds an MTech and PhD from IIT Bombay.

She is also a poet, essayist and translator and has received the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2021.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.