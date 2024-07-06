ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ajai A.K. to represent homeopathy at NIUM cardiology meet

Published - July 06, 2024 12:22 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Ajai A.K.

Ajai A.K., director of Homeopathic cardiology special OPD at Dr. Ajai Raghavan’s Clinics in Malappuram, will represent the homeopathy system of medicine at a national cardiology conference being organised by the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) in Bengaluru on (July 6) Saturday.

Dr. Ajai will present a paper on cardiology focusing on early detection and management of atrial fibrillation with cardiovascular homeopathy in outpatient settings. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a heart rhythm disorder in which the heart rate increases steadily. Experts from all streams of medicines will present papers at the meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US