Dr. Ajai A.K. to represent homeopathy at NIUM cardiology meet

Published - July 06, 2024 12:22 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Ajai A.K.

Dr. Ajai A.K.

Ajai A.K., director of Homeopathic cardiology special OPD at Dr. Ajai Raghavan’s Clinics in Malappuram, will represent the homeopathy system of medicine at a national cardiology conference being organised by the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) in Bengaluru on (July 6) Saturday.

Dr. Ajai will present a paper on cardiology focusing on early detection and management of atrial fibrillation with cardiovascular homeopathy in outpatient settings. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a heart rhythm disorder in which the heart rate increases steadily. Experts from all streams of medicines will present papers at the meet.

Malappuram / Kerala / Cardiology

