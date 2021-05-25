Dr. Abraham appointed Chief Principal Secretary to CM

He was former Kerala Chief Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, KIIFB

The Government has appointed former State Chief Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), K. M. Abraham as the Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The General Administration Department Principal Secretary, K. R. Jyothilal who has issued the order on Tuesday said Dr. Abraham’s appointment is with immediate effect and in addition to the existing charges. The appointment of Dr. Abraham came hours after the announcement of the new team in the Chief Minister's office.

It is the first time that an IAS or retired officer is being appointed to the post of Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Dr. Kandathil Mathew Abraham, a 1982 Kerala cadre IAS officer, is known for exposing irregularities in the functioning of the Sahara group during his tenure as the whole-time member of Securities and Exchange Board of India. Despite facing intense pressure, he had exposed two of the fraudulent companies of the group and held them liable to refund investors.

Dr. Abraham is an M.Tech. in Industrial Management from IIT Kanpur. He also is a Licensed Financial Analyst (LIFA) professional from the USA and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. In 1982, he joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and held various positions in the Government of Kerala including Finance Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary. He was also the founding fund manager of the KIIFB.