Dr. A. Gopalakrishnan passes away

Former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Regulatory Board Dr. A Gopalakrishnan, 85, passed away on Sunday.
He is survived by his two daughters. The cremation will take place at 4 p.m. at the Edapally crematorium, Kochi on Monday
