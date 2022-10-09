Kerala

Dr. A. Gopalakrishnan passes away

Dr. Gopala Krishnan, former Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board

Former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Regulatory Board Dr. A Gopalakrishnan, 85, passed away on Sunday.

He is survived by his two daughters. The cremation will take place at 4 p.m. at the Edapally crematorium, Kochi on Monday


