DPR for new Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode to be placed in Corporation Council

A detailed project report (DPR) for a new Tagore Centenary Hall building, one of the main venues for holding events in Kozhikode city, is likely to be placed before the Corporation Council soon for its approval.

Official sources told The Hindu on Thursday that the DPR was being examined by the standing committee on finance. Six companies had earlier submitted DPRs for the new building, of which three were shortlisted. They are being updated with the suggestions put forward by the Corporation. There are plans to have a theatre for holding cultural events.

The civic body decided to demolish six old buildings in its jurisdiction, including the Tagore Centenary Hall, in January 2023. This followed constant complaints about malfunctioning air-conditioning system, creaky and rickety chairs, etc at the hall. People reaching there for events had to sweat it out for long. The ornamental lights and panels installed on the building did not work properly after some time. Many organisers were forced to arrange power generators on their own. At one point, this also led to damaging of the electrical wiring system and there were reports of people getting electric shocks. Doors and switches became unusable because of careless use. It was alleged that because of the faulty construction of the building, rainwater used to get stagnated outside its premises. Some people who hired the hall for wedding events also used to erect ‘pandals’ on the southern side and there was less space for parking vehicles. Very few events have been held at the building since 2022. It is not being given on rent for events for over a year now. Since the building comes within the ambit of the Coastal Regulation Zone, the DPR is expected to include specifications to suit its guidelines.

The Kozhikode Corporation had replaced the chairs in the hall in 2018. The washrooms got a facelift in 2019. The dining hall and stage were renovated and money was spent to repair the air-conditioning system as well. The hall was built to commemorate the birth centenary of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore.

