DPR for Enchakkal flyover to be prepared

Gadkari asks NHAI to complete report in three months

Gadkari asks NHAI to complete report in three months

Steps have been taken to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a flyover to alleviate the traffic congestion at Enchakkal Junction in the city, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has aid. The Minister had met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi the other day with a plea to construct the flyover at the busy junction of Enchakkal on the Kazhakuttam-Karode National Highway-66 bypass.

The Union Minister then directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to prepare the DPR of the flyover, said Mr Raju. Three months have been provided to prepare the DPR of the flyover at the junction six roads coverage.

₹200-crore project

The work on the project that is estimated to cost around ₹200 crore is expected to begin this year itself. The flyover will facilitate the smooth entry of vehicles from Kovalam, Shanghumughom, and Vizhinjam to the city apart from easing the traffic congestion at the junction.