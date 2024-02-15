DPR for ₹164-crore works on Muthalapozhi harbour prepared

February 15, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fisheries department handed over the detailed project report (DPR) prepared in connection with the development of the Muthalapozhi harbour to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday. The DPR of the ₹164-crore project prepared by the Harbour Engineering department was handed over to the Chief Minister by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

The detailed project report has been prepared based on a model study conducted by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), which is tasked with identifying solutions to mitigate the impact of unscientific construction at the Muthalapozhi harbour. In 2022, the CWPRS was told to look into the issues leading to the frequent fatal accidents involving fishing vessels at the mouth of the harbour and suggest remedial measures following recurrent accidents in the harbour.

In the report prepared by the CWPRS considering the opinions of local fishermen, it is recommended to increase the length of the breakwater on the south side of the fishing harbour by 425 metres. Along with this, components such as the construction of a new wharf, auction house, water tank, restrooms, toilet block, shops, renovation of road and parking area, and electrical and water supply works have been included as part of upgrading the fishing harbour.

Commissioned in 2020

The detailed project report by the Harbour Engineering department has been submitted to the Union government for approval. Earlier, the Union government had asked Kerala to submit a proposal for improving the safety and infrastructure at Muthalapozhi after Kerala submitted a proposal for upgrading the harbour at a cost of ₹50 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). After scrutiny of the proposal, the Centre asked Kerala to submit a detailed proposal incorporating suggestions from the studies carried out by the State government through the CWPRS. The Muthalapozhi fishing harbour was commissioned in 2020.