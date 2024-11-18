DPC urges local bodies to speed up project implementation

The Ernakulam District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the modified annual plan proposals for 2024-25 submitted by 36 local bodies.

The proposals were approved, with only four months left for the completion of the 2024-25 fiscal. The committee reviewed the progress of the implementation of various projects spread across various sectors, according to a release.

It urged local bodies that had registered plan fund utilisation of less than 20% to speed up the pending project implementation. The ruling councils have to initiate steps to ensure timely completion of projects.

The DPC also reviewed the progress of projects being implemented in the health sector using the health grant. The elected representatives informed the committee that the directive to seek the nod of the Director of Health Services for carrying out additional development works in facilities handed over to local bodies was delaying the timely implementation of projects. They also urged the committee to speed up clearance for utilisation of assistance under the general purpose fund.

The DPC had asked local bodies to give top priority to solid waste management projects in this fiscal year. The recommendation was given in line with the government’s ‘Waste-Free Kerala’ project.